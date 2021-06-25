Cancel
Adversa AI Red Team Invented Technology for Ethical Hacking of Facial Recognition Systems

By AIT News Desk
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdversa AI, the leading Trusted AI Research startup, has demonstrated a new attack method on AI facial recognition applications. By making imperceptible changes in human faces, it makes an AI-driven facial recognition algorithm misrecognize persons. Compared to other similar approaches, this method is transferable across all AI models and at the same time it’s much more accurate, stealth and resource-efficient.

