Over these last couple of years, the Nike Dunk High and the Low have been having a huge resurgence among sneakerheads. These are classic Nike models that will always stand the test of time, and to celebrate the newfound popularity, Nike has made sure to drop a ton of new colorways. They have even brought back some blasts from the past, and on June 29th, Nike is set to bring back the infamous Nike Dunk High "Kentucky" which is an homage to the Wildcats. This is a release that is sure to excite fans and if you find yourself struggling to get a pair on release day, eBay promises to have you covered.