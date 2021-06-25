Cancel
IoT Cloud Pioneer EMnify Welcomes Sven Marlinghaus To Industry Advisory Board

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarlinghaus brings expert perspective from over 20 years of strategy and operations consulting across a range of sectors. EMnify, leading cloud communication platform provider for the Internet of Things (IoT), welcomes Sven Marlinghaus to its industry advisory board. A seasoned consulting executive with over 20 years of experience gained across the automotive, machinery and TMT sectors, Marlinghaus’ appointment comes as EMnify continues to build out its roster of senior advisory expertise, to guide and support its ambitious growth plans.

#Iot#Kpmg#Cloud Pioneer Emnify#Tmt#The Emnify Advisory Board#Kpmg
