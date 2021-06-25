Jabil Optics Introduces Powerful Omnidirectional Sensor
Low-cost, wide field-of-view, 3D time-of-flight sensor introduced to ever-expanding robotics market. Jabil Inc. announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany is currently developing a novel omnidirectional sensor for robotic and industrial platforms. By combining a custom optical assembly with an innovative active illumination approach, a new 3D time-of-flight (ToF) depth sensor with an industry-leading 360° x 60° field of view is being developed. The ground-breaking, solid-state design is one of several sensing systems Jabil’s optical business unit (Jabil Optics) is designing to support lower-cost autonomous mobile robotics and collaborative robotics platforms.aithority.com