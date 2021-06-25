xCures Raises $12.69 Million In Series A Funding For Their AI-Powered Precision Oncology Platform

XCures has helped 1000+ advanced cancer patients and their oncologists with treatment options and recently enabled direct access to the platform through xINFORM. xCures Inc., the leader in the patient-centric use of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive modeling, announced that it has raised $12.69 million in Series A funding. This investment, led by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund and joined by Vanedge Capital, Harmonix Fund, Metaplanet, as well as other investors, will be used to accelerate adoption and further development of xCures’ AI-Powered platform for precision oncology decision making.