Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

xCures Raises $12.69 Million In Series A Funding For Their AI-Powered Precision Oncology Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXCures has helped 1000+ advanced cancer patients and their oncologists with treatment options and recently enabled direct access to the platform through xINFORM. xCures Inc., the leader in the patient-centric use of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive modeling, announced that it has raised $12.69 million in Series A funding. This investment, led by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund and joined by Vanedge Capital, Harmonix Fund, Metaplanet, as well as other investors, will be used to accelerate adoption and further development of xCures’ AI-Powered platform for precision oncology decision making.

aithority.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Oncology#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Precision Medicine#Xcures Inc#Vanedge Capital#Harmonix Fund#Ai#Cfr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Businessaithority.com

Shogun Raises $67.5 Million In Series C Funding

Led by Insight Partners, investment supports accelerated product development and go-to-market efforts as Shogun furthers its mission to democratize headless commerce. Shogun, a leading e-commerce experience platform, announced that it has raised a $67.5 million Series C round of funding led by new investor Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors Initialized Capital, Accel and VMG Partners. This brings the company’s total funding to $114.5 million.
AgricultureCleanTechnica

AI-Based Sustainable Farming Tech Startup ecoRobotix Raises $14.7 Million

EcoRobotix, the Swiss startup producing AI-based ultra-high precision farming solutions, has just raised $14.7 million in support of the next stage of its development and expansion. The funding was led by Swisscom Ventures, a subsidiary of Swiss telecom giant Swisscom, and featured further support from ecoRobotix’s previous investors, such as CapAgro, 4FO Ventures, and BASF Venture Capital.
Columbus, OHcrowdfundinsider.com

Millennial-Focused home finance platform raises $100 Million from Accel

Home finance platform Lower has raised $100 million in Series A funding from venture capital firm Accel as residential real estate is emerging as the top favorite means to invest. With this, Accel’s partner John Locke is joining Lower’s board of directors. Lower is focused on millennials and Gen-Z, with over 16,000 reviews averaging five stars.
AppleLos Angeles Business Journal

Tripp Raises $11 Million for Psychedelic Wellness Platform

Tripp Inc., a West Adams-based virtual reality wellness startup, has raised $11 million in a Series A funding round. Tripp uses its platform to immerse users in virtual realities that promote mental health and emotional wellbeing through the use of psychedelic visuals, sound frequencies and gameplay mechanics. In each Tripp experience, which can take anywhere from 10 to 30 minutes, users are guided through a breathing meditation.
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

XSOLIS Raises $75M for AI-Driven Precision Utilization Management Platform

– XSOLIS, a healthcare technology firm focused on improving healthcare operations announced it has raised $75M in minority growth investment from Brighton Park Capital (“Brighton Park”), a research-driven investment firm. – XSOLIS is an artificial intelligence-based software platform that helps national health systems and payers streamline the utilization management process.
Businessaithority.com

Alio Raises $20 Million in Series B Financing

Alio Medical, a wearable technology company enabling greater insights through clinical grade real-time data, announced the close of a Series B financing round totaling $20 million. This round includes the conversion of all previously issued convertible notes. The financing was led by Thomas Krebs, former Treasurer of Penumbra Inc., and by Zekavat Investment Group.
Technologyu.today

Cardano-Based Data Platform IAGON Raises $3,4 Million

Decentralized data storage platform IAGON is going to re-shape the Big Data industry with the novel Cardano-based solution. $3,4 million is secured by IAGON from AU21 Capital, X21 and others. According to the press release shared with U.Today, Norway-based IAGON team tasked with blockchain-based data storage, has concluded its seed...
BusinessGenetic Engineering News

Element Raises $276M in Series C Financing for DNA Sequencing Platform

Element Biosciences said today it completed a $276 million Series C financing whose proceeds are intended to fund the launch of the company’s next-generation DNA sequencing platform as well as scale its commercial operation. The latest financing accounts for more than half of Element’s total capital raised, bringing that total...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Social Storytelling Platform PechaKucha Raises $2.7 Million in Seed Funding

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. PechaKucha, Inc., a social storytelling platform that has been used by millions of people across the globe, today announces a Seed funding of $2.7 million to scale its platform for time-based connectivity and sharing among creators, professionals, and brands. PechaKucha’s raise is led by Muneaki...
BusinessAxios

Scoop: DataRobot raises $250 million for enterprise AI

DataRobot, a Boston-based enterprise AI company, has quietly raised around $250 million in new funding led by existing investors Altimeter Capital Management and Tiger Global at around a $6 billion pre-money valuation, Axios has learned. Why it matters: This is all about the promise of automated insights, allowing companies to...
Collegescrowdfundinsider.com

P2P University Recruitment Platform Unibuddy Raises $20M Series B

P2P university recruitment platform Unibuddy has raised $20 million in financing in a Series B round led by Highland Europe and also featuring Stride.VC. Since its 2017 debut, Unibuddy has raised $32 million in total. More than 200 universities around the world have signed on to Unibuddy, which is based...
Industrypharmatimes.com

Kuano raises £1m to further develop AI drug discovery platform

London-headquartered artificial intelligence company Kuano has raised £1m in seed funding to accelerate the development of its platform, focused on transforming the discovery of therapeutics targeting enzyme inhibition. As part of its approach, Kuano combines quantum physics, artificial intelligence (AI) and medicinal chemistry for the discovery of enzyme inhibitors. The...
Businessmartechseries.com

Didomi Raises $40 Million in Series B Round

Company to expand its consent and preference management platform in Europe and the US. Didomi today announced its Series B round of $40 million USD led by Elephant and Breega. The Paris-based startup helps developers and companies manage their users’ consent and preferences across their online and off-line channels. This funding will allow Didomi to support strong growth in its European home markets, finance its expansion to the United States and invest in its technology platform globally.
Durham, NCduke.edu

Xilis Raises $70 Million Series A Financing to Advance Diagnostic and Drug Discovery and Development Platform Leveraging Proprietary MicroOrganoSphere™ Technology

Nasdaq highlights Xilis on their tower in Times Square. — Xilis’ MicroOrganoSphereTM (MOS) technology generates thousands of miniature patient- derived tumors that capture the original heterogeneity and microenvironment for therapeutic profiling. — The company’s platform can deliver personalized precision treatment strategies for patients and accelerate drug discovery and development for...
Businessbizjournals

Digital-first beauty company Glossier raises $80 million in Series E funding

Digital-first beauty company Glossier Inc. has raised $80 million in Series E funding, bringing the company’s total venture capital backing to more than $265 million. Lone Pine Capital led the round, along with participation from existing investors Forerunner Ventures, Index Ventures, IVP, Sequoia Capital and Thrive Capital. With the latest...
Businessaithority.com

Lacuna Technologies announces $16 million Series A round led by Xplorer Capital Management

The new funding will support product development and market expansion. Lacuna Technologies, a leading technology company that builds and manages open-sourced digital tools for cities and municipal agencies to create, communicate, and enforce dynamic transportation policies, announced new Series A funding of $16 million. The round is led by Xplorer Capital Management LLC and includes founding investor Playground Global, as well as JetBlue Technology Ventures and Lauder Partners. The new funding comes on the heels of $17.5 million in seed funding and brings the total investment in Lacuna to $33.5 million.
Electronicsuploadvr.com

Osso VR Announces $27M Series B Funding For Surgical Training Platform

Surgical training platform Osso VR announced it raised $27 million in Series B funding. The Series B round was led by GSR Ventures, along with Signalfire, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, OCA Ventures, Scrum Venturies, Leslie Ventures and Anorak Ventures. It’s an increase of $13 million in total funding per round compared to the Series A round almost a year ago, which raised a total of $14 million.
Retailaithority.com

Wobot.ai, the AI-powered Video Analytics Platform, Announces the Launch of a New SaaS-based and Simplified Version of its Product

 Wobot.ai, the AI-powered video analytics platform, announced the launch of a new SaaS-based and simplified version of its product. Wobot.ai is now equipped with 100+ AI-powered checklists built for businesses across industries such as QSRs, cloud kitchens, restaurants, hospitality, retail and manufacturing. As a result, companies can now gain deeper, actionable and real-time insights into processes to improve process compliance by identifying best practices seamlessly through their existing CCTV cameras.

Comments / 0

Community Policy