I am working on a project where I am deploying Vsphere Replication (VR) 8.4 in a single instance of vcenter 7 with the following architecture:. 2 ESXI 7 hosts (not clustered) Currently the VR is fully deployed and the replication tasks are defined and working well. For testing purposes, I have replicated some VMs from ESXi host 1 to ESXi host 2. The status of these replications is OK. But when I try to do a recovery of one of the VMs, at step 3 when I have to choose the host resources I want to replicate the VMs to, I am not able to select anything. When I click on one of the hosts, I can't select it. But when I try to go to the next step, I get this message: "select a host, resource pool or cluster". I point out that before I attempt recovery, I shut down the source VM and remove it from the vcenter inventory. I even tried deleting the VM from the inventory and datastore but still the same problem.