Pivot3 Streamlines Enterprise-Class Intelligent Physical Security Infrastructure With Solutions Simplified Program

Although COVID-19 has affected every industry, there are some it has changed more than others. Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) are two such industries that have undergone irreversible transformation. Fortunately, most changes driven by the pandemic will prove to be positive in the long term. For the moment, however, CPG organizations are trying to decode the changes and examine how technological interventions can be applied for a stable and sustainable response to new consumer behavior. The experience of our global CPG clients shows that the answer lies in creating a digital, agile and real-time data-driven organization.