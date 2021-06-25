Cancel
Pivot3 Streamlines Enterprise-Class Intelligent Physical Security Infrastructure With Solutions Simplified Program

By AIT News Desk
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew program enables system integrators and VARs to easily and quickly deploy industry solutions with Pivot3 Surveillance Series hyperconverged infrastructure. Pivot3, the leader in intelligent software solutions for simplified security and surveillance infrastructure, announced Solutions Simplified, a new program for systems integrators and value-added resellers (VARs) to accelerate the design, configuration, quoting and deployment of physical security and industry solutions on Pivot3’s intelligent infrastructure. Pivot3 Solutions Simplified leverages Pivot3’s deep customer experience and expertise in determining the ideal design for enterprise customers, resulting in a more efficient, effective and profitable engagement for systems integrators and VARs, and faster time to value and satisfaction for customers.

