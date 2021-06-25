Cancel
Luxury Outerwear Brand Canada Goose Plans To Go Fur-Free

By PYMNTS
 16 days ago
Amid Canada Goose’s concentration on its HUMANATURE purpose-based platform, “relentless innovation” and “expanding lifestyle relevance,” the luxury outerwear brand plans to end the use of fur in all of its merchandise, according to an announcement. Canada Goose says it will stop buying fur by the conclusion of this year and...

