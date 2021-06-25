Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Kaiko Closes $24 Million Series A To Scale Crypto Financial Data Services For Institutions

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaiko, the leading cryptocurrency market data provider, announced today a $24 million Series A funding round led by global financial services investors Anthemis and Underscore VC. Point Nine, Alven and Hashkey Capital also joined the round, bringing to the table an international investor base with a strong background in fintech, financial services, software and crypto.

aithority.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Institutions#Financial Services#Data Infrastructure#Digital Assets#Cryptocurrency#Hashkey Capital#North American#Asian#Kaiko Stream#Coinshares#Messari#Paxos#S P Capital Iq#Dow Jones Factiva#Factset#Euronext#Silicon Valley Bank#Vc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Fintech
News Break
Market Data
Related
Marketscryptopotato.com

82% of Institutional Crypto Investors Expect to Increase Market Exposure (Survey)

Per recent research, most institutional investors and wealth managers believe their crypto exposure will expand soon. Approximately 8 out of 10 wealth managers and institutional investors from the US, France, Germany, the UAE, and the UK said they would enhance their crypto exposure between now and 2023. 40% of them plan to “dramatically increase their holdings.”
Public Healthaithority.com

Enterprises Worldwide Look To Outsourcing Providers To Manage Private And Hybrid Clouds

ISG Provider Lens™ report sees a growing interest in sourcing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprises across the globe are turning to cloud outsourcing providers to manage their private and hybrid cloud infrastructure because of increasingly complex IT environments, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Crypto insurer raises $9.2 million Series A fundraising

Crypto insurer, Coincover raises $9.2 million in fundraising. Crypto insurer, Coincover aims to provide cover on crypto investors holding. A Cardiff-based crypto insurer platform, Coincover, has secured $9.2 million in Series A funding. The firm which provides insurance cover on crypto investments announced securing the funds on Thursday. London’s Element...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $3.41 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.
Businessaithority.com

Lacuna Technologies announces $16 million Series A round led by Xplorer Capital Management

The new funding will support product development and market expansion. Lacuna Technologies, a leading technology company that builds and manages open-sourced digital tools for cities and municipal agencies to create, communicate, and enforce dynamic transportation policies, announced new Series A funding of $16 million. The round is led by Xplorer Capital Management LLC and includes founding investor Playground Global, as well as JetBlue Technology Ventures and Lauder Partners. The new funding comes on the heels of $17.5 million in seed funding and brings the total investment in Lacuna to $33.5 million.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

London’s Hudson Fintech Partners 1066NOW, an Oracle Partner, to Offer Hudson Edge Platform to Financial Institutions

Through the partnership, 1066NOW’s Banking Integration Application (BIA) will aim to support fast and seamless adoption of the Hudson Edge platform for Financial Markets’ institutions across different applications and potential use-cases. The Edge platform aims to address the issues being faced by financial service providers when looking for flexibility, product...
Economyaithority.com

Equilibrium and FutureProof announce climate risk asset pricing partnership

FutureProof, a financial technology firm that enables companies to understand, quantify, and prepare for the financial impacts of climate change announced its partnership with Equilibrium Capital Group, a leading global sustainability-driven asset management firm. Together, Equilibrium and FutureProof will develop and pilot an innovative real asset climate-related risk analysis toolkit that reflects both organizations’ commitment to innovative sustainability reporting and to developing tools more closely linking climate-related risk to asset valuation.
Businessaithority.com

Source Intelligence Partners With Parkergale Capital and CEO Glenn Trout to Expand Their Supply Chain Compliance Solutions

Source Intelligence takes on majority investor ParkerGale Capital and combines with Total Parts Plus to create a supply chain compliance leader. Source Intelligence, the industry-leading SaaS company for supply chain compliance and transparency, announces their partnership with a new majority investor, ParkerGale Capital (ParkerGale). ParkerGale specializes in partnering with profitable founder-owned software companies to accelerate growth, develop innovative products, and build world-class management teams. As part of the partnership, Source Intelligence will join ParkerGale’s portfolio of companies and merge with Total Parts Plus (TPP), the leading provider of critical parts data for product environmental compliance and lifecycle management. Both Source Intelligence and TPP will retain their current staff and leadership teams under the guidance of new CEO Glenn Trout. Previously, Glenn was the Founder and CEO of VelocityEHS, the leader in Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) software.
Softwareaithority.com

NexJ Systems Expands Relationship with Leading US Brokerage Firm

New Subscription License Agreement Supports Multiple Cloud Deployment Options. NexJ Systems Inc., delivering intelligent customer management software to the financial services industry, announced a new subscription license agreement with a leading US Brokerage firm resulting from a new product designed and developed specifically for the wealth management market. Delivering improvements...
Businessaithority.com

PAR Technology Adds Data Analytics Platform OneDataSource to its Brink POS Integration Partner Ecosystem

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants is expanding its Brink POS integration partner ecosystem with the addition of OneDataSource. ParTech, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation. OneDataSource is an above-store business intelligence platform...
Technologyaithority.com

Socure Unveils Industry’s First BNPL-Specific Solution, Extending Its Leadership in Identity Verification and Trust For Alternative Payment Providers

Purpose-built solution powers top Buy Now, Pay Later providers to attract new merchants, increase revenue, and reduce loss rates. Socure, the leading platform for digital identity verification and trust, announced the introduction of the first identity verification and fraud solution purpose-built for the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry. The solution leverages the technology and data currently used by more than 100 top BNPL providers, alternative payment providers, fintechs, banks, and credit card issuers. Socure developed the solution using deep identity and transaction data that enables multiple leading BNPL providers to attract new merchants, power their growth by converting more qualified shoppers in real time, and reduce loss rates.
Industryaithority.com

Mercato Partners Leads Seed Investment in FreightPOP Through Prelude Fund

$6 Million Round Provides Innovative Cloud-Based Logistics Management Company Growth Capital. Mercato Partners announced a $6 million investment in FreightPOP, the innovative logistics management platform company based in Lake Forest, Calif., through its venture fund, Prelude, which focuses on capital and guidance for early stage companies. Using cloud technology to create a centralized transportation management system, FreightPOP streamlines the logistics industry and fills an ever-growing need in the global economy.
Economyaithority.com

Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd To Adopt MITECH’s TRAC Collateral Management System in the Cloud

The TRAC software will be implemented on a Cloud infrastructure, with the aim of going-live with the system before the end of the year. The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd (MCB) is adopting MITECH’s system TRAC to support a continuous and significant growth in its Commodity Trade Finance (CTF) business. TRAC is a Trade Risk and Collateral Management system supporting Structured Trade Commodity Finance. The TRAC solution handles not only Transactional Commodity Finance but Borrowing Base structures as well.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Private Cloud Services - Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Dell, Cisco Systems, Microsoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Private Cloud Services Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Private Cloud Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Softwareaithority.com

Global Contact Center Software Leader Expands Relationship With ESG

Four-Year Extension and 10x Scope Expansion Increases Adoption of Customer Success as a Service® Customer Education Offering with Existing Technology Client. ESG, the leader in Customer Success as a Service® (CSaaS), announced it has signed an agreement to extend and expand its relationship with a current client, a global leader in the Customer Experience and Call Center Technology space.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Crypto Exchange Binance.us Hires Former Financial Regulator

Binance.us has hired Manuel Alvarez, a former financial regulator from California, to work as its chief administrative officer. The San Francisco-based crypto exchange, which sources technology from Binance, is aiming to deal with “the big question” — compliance. Binance.us Filling Roles in Compliance, Risk Management, and Legal. Binance.us, powered by...
Marketsinvesting.com

Germany permits institutional funds to invest in crypto assets

According to new policies from German regulators, institutional funds can now invest in cryptocurrencies. The new law, which was implemented at the beginning of the month, gives the German Spezial-AIF special funds the right to invest in digital assets. The regulation specifically applies to assets held in the specialized funds called Spezialfonds.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

The rise of oracles: Institutional investors need trusted crypto market data

In this article, I intend to discuss the importance of market data, decentralized finance (DeFi) econometrics and applied DeFi research on crypto (and digital) assets as a corollary to financial econometrics and applied research. I will also attempt to draw upon the perspective and findings from Eugene Fama’s seminal papers based on his interest in measuring the statistical properties of stock prices and resolving the debate between technical analysis (the use of geometric patterns in price and volume charts to forecast future price movements of a security) and fundamental analysis (the use of accounting and economic data to determine a security’s fair value). Nobel laureate Fama operationalized the efficient market hypothesis — summarized compactly in the epigram that “prices fully reflect all available information” in efficient markets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy