DENSO Deploys Siemens’ Software Portfolio for Digital Transformation of Automotive Product Design

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSiemens Digital Industries Software announces that DENSO Corporation, a global automotive components manufacturer, has selected Siemens’ software portfolio for the technological foundation of their next generation model-based development (MBD). By using model-based simulations, DENSO can resolve existing issues as well as investigate a broad range of design possibilities, early in the process and before physical models are built. This new process is expected to reduce time needed for product development, cut costs, increase design quality, and improve competitiveness.

aithority.com
