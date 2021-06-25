Unizest Launches New E-Current Account For Overseas Workers With Support From ALP, B Corp and Others
New service aims to aid recruitment of seasonal jobs and tackle a common challenge for recruiters – helping international candidates open a bank account in the UK. E-current account provider Unizest has launched in the UK with support from Mastercard, Railsbank, Association of Labour Providers (ALP), and several international recruiters. Unizest’s mission goes beyond traditional fintech solutions, as the company aims to help solve the long term problem facing UK recruitment agencies when arranging payment for overseas workers, and offer a better start for newcomers to the UK.aithority.com