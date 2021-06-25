Cancel
Walmart Uses Predictive AI To Avoid E-Grocery Substitution Shame

By PYMNTS
 16 days ago
With e-grocery options that rely on in-store picking, substitutions are still something of a sticking point for many shoppers. On Thursday (June 24), Walmart announced its solution: Rather than relying on human intelligence to make the switch, the company will offer the ability for in-store shoppers to use artificial intelligence (AI) to more accurately fulfill customers’ orders when the requested items are out of stock.

ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

#Substitution#Grocer#Food Drink#Walmart Global Tech#Halla Substitute#Ecommerce#Tesco
