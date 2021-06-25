Walmart Uses Predictive AI To Avoid E-Grocery Substitution Shame
With e-grocery options that rely on in-store picking, substitutions are still something of a sticking point for many shoppers. On Thursday (June 24), Walmart announced its solution: Rather than relying on human intelligence to make the switch, the company will offer the ability for in-store shoppers to use artificial intelligence (AI) to more accurately fulfill customers’ orders when the requested items are out of stock.www.pymnts.com