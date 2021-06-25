Cancel
Bango in New European Xbox Deal

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBango, the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces it has expanded European availability of the latest Xbox Game Pass telco bundle into the Netherlands. As a result of this new coverage, Dutch gamers will now be offered Game Pass Unlimited subscriptions with broadband and other telco services. This launch is timed perfectly for the long-awaited “Euro 2021” pan-European soccer tournament. The Dutch team – in its distinctive all orange sports kit – has high expectations of success, and Dutch fans can extend their enjoyment of the tournament by playing games such as FIFA 21 through the Game Pass subscription offered in this Bango-powered bundle.

aithority.com
