Wise Systems And CXT Software Announce Technology Partnership To Expand Reach Of Powerful AI-Driven Software For Last-Mile Delivery

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccelerating modernization of delivery operations in today’s dynamic age for fast-growing courier, distribution, and customized logistics sectors. Wise Systems and CXT Software, two of the logistics industry’s leading delivery software technology providers, announced a technology partnership and license agreement for the use of Wise Systems’ AI-driven routing and dispatching platform. CXT is the first courier technology company to license Wise Systems’ machine-learning-based software.

