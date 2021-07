A 62-year-old man who was high on drugs called the sheriff’s office in Gillette, Wyo., to ask why officers had not arrested him after deputies raided his house the previous day. But in fact, nobody had raided the man’s house. He had only imagined it. He also said that 10 young men were following him. This also was not true. Officers attributed his thinking to the fact that he had used methamphetamine a day and a half earlier and was still high. After the call, a deputy spotted the guy driving and arrested him.