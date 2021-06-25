A ‘Fast & Furious’ Expert and New Fan Reflect on the Franchise’s Wildest Rides

It’s almost to the point where one should be thinking that the Fast and the Furious is kind of like an anxious child that is rapidly and furiously changing things around so that their good time can keep going and doesn’t have to end eventually. In fact, it almost feels as though someone gave Vin Diesel a blank check and said “go nuts” when it came to the Fast and Furious franchise since there are already a few more spinoffs that might be on the way, along with what could possibly be an origin story for Cipher. It’s enough to admit that it could be interesting to see what her origin might be like, as seeing how she came to be such a hateful individual would shine a light on her character. But at the same time, it’s time to start thinking of an endgame, and someone has to step in and tell the child at the center of this muscle car maelstrom that it’s time to pack it in. Fans might disagree since the money train has been running nonstop, but this story needs to have an endpoint at some point.