Industry heavyweights Raw Power Management announce scholarship to support new talent in the music business

Concord, NC, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hydromer, Inc. (the "Company") (HYDI:OTC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Craig Hughes has recently joined the Hydromer family in the capacity of Global Business Development Manager reporting to Ravi Rangarajan, Vice President, Sales & Business Development. Mr. Hughes is a seasoned veteran in the chemical industry with extensive knowledge of Coatings and Adhesives among other products. He has multi-faceted experience gained through Product Development, Sales and Business Development roles at well-known global companies. Craig's academic background is impressive and includes a Ph.D in Organic Chemistry from the University of Florida and a Post Doctoral Research Fellow at the University of Birmingham UK. His most recent professional background includes the positions of Business Development Manager with EMD Performance Materials Corporation, Sales Development roles with Siltech Corporation and Evonik Corporation, and Business Development and R&D Group Leader positions with Clariant Corporation.