Derek Chauvin's new trial ask was denied. Now comes sentencing.

Defense attorneys presented a different picture of the 27-year-old, who could be the first Nebraska female to be sentenced to death. Bailey Boswell was a broken person who was abused and the "perfect prey” to be manipulated when she met Aubrey Trail, a man twice her age according to her attorney Todd Lancaster, Trail is “essentially a con man and involved her in a lifestyle that all regards was deviant. A lifestyle in which he is controlling her and dominating her completely.”