Derek Chauvin's new trial ask was denied. Now comes sentencing.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to include Derek Chauvin's sentencing. On Friday, the nation is refocusing its attention on the case involving the murder of George Floyd, after a Minneapolis jury in April convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering Floyd. The presiding judge, Peter Cahill, denied Chauvin a new trial late Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, he sentenced Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison.www.msnbc.com