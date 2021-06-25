Cancel
Derek Chauvin's new trial ask was denied. Now comes sentencing.

By Glenn Kirschner
MSNBC
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This article has been updated to include Derek Chauvin's sentencing. On Friday, the nation is refocusing its attention on the case involving the murder of George Floyd, after a Minneapolis jury in April convicted former police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering Floyd. The presiding judge, Peter Cahill, denied Chauvin a new trial late Friday morning. On Friday afternoon, he sentenced Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison.

www.msnbc.com
Law EnforcementPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Column: After Derek Chauvin, the culture of law enforcement needs to go on trial

After Friday’s sentencing of Derek Chauvin, I saw a sign that hit me pretty hard: “One down three to go.”. It was a reminder that the former police officer who received 22½ years for killing George Floyd wasn’t alone that day. A reminder that three other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter. That Chauvin’s conviction was the easier part.
LawRadar Online.com

Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Ordered To Register As ‘Predatory Offender’, Prohibited From Possessing Guns After Being Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison

Former police officer Derek Chauvin will be forced to register as a "predatory offender" in whatever state he chooses to live in after serving out his 22.5-year prison sentence. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the judge presiding over Chauvin's sentencing last week did not only order time behind...
Lawsfbayca.com

Man sees freedom after 38 years in prison for murder he was never accused of

A man convicted of a 1983 murder is now free, after a Monterey County judge overturned his conviction following an appeal using a new law, according to a news release on Friday by the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office. The court overturned the murder conviction of Alfred Johnson and resentenced...
Public Safetykjrh.com

Chauvin sentencing: Was the 22.5-year sentence appropriate?

On Friday, a judge sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to more than 22 years in prison for his role in the murder of George Floyd last May. While the judge in the case could have given Chauvin a sentence as long as 40 years, Minnesota's attorney general over the weekend said the punishment was appropriate.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Courtroom erupts in chaos after ex-officer gets plea deal in 2018 death

Andrew Delke will likely serve half of a three-year sentence for killing Daniel Hambrick. The mother of a Black man fatally shot by a white former Nashville officer sobbed, screamed and knocked over a courtroom lectern Friday as she begged a judge not to accept a plea deal she says was struck in secret without her knowledge, a chaotic scene that briefly delayed the hearing before the judge accepted the agreement.
Public SafetyKETV.com

'Please don’t put her to death' convicted killer's mother tell three-judge panel

Defense attorneys presented a different picture of the 27-year-old, who could be the first Nebraska female to be sentenced to death. Bailey Boswell was a broken person who was abused and the "perfect prey” to be manipulated when she met Aubrey Trail, a man twice her age according to her attorney Todd Lancaster, Trail is “essentially a con man and involved her in a lifestyle that all regards was deviant. A lifestyle in which he is controlling her and dominating her completely.”
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

The weight of guilt: How Derek Chauvin has turned from a trim beat cop to gray, balding and bloated prisoner in the year since his arrest and conviction for murder of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin appeared pale and drawn as his prison sentence was handed down in a Minneapolis courtroom on Friday. The 45-year-old former police officer - who will spend at least 15 years behind bars - has significantly aged since he murdered George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Chauvin was once...
Law EnforcementPosted by
News Talk 1490

Ahead Of Derek Chauvin’s Sentencing, Prison Experts Predict Ex-Cop Will Be Killed Behind Bars

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Derek Chauvin on Friday will learn how long a judge sentences him to prison, but corrections experts say the real moment of truth for the ex-cop convicted of murdering George Floyd by brutally kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes will likely come behind bars when his fellow inmates “kill him.”
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Ex-cop Derek Chauvin nearing federal plea deal in George Floyd’s death: Sources

Federal prosecutors and ex-Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin are close to reaching a plea deal, according to reports. Multiple sources told WCCO that as part of the plea deal, Chauvin would have to publicly disclose what he did to Floyd and why. The sources also said the deal would entail him getting a 20- to 25-year sentence that would run concurrently with his second-degree murder sentence, which is a state charge.
Minneapolis, MNarcamax.com

Commentary: Derek Chauvin verdict not the justice we seek

In the nation’s — if not the world’s — most widely watched murder trial, Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison Friday, following his murder and manslaughter convictions two months ago in the death of George Floyd. The problem with this high...

