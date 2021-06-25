CDOT set to begin bridge replacement on US 285 in July

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on a new project that will reportedly replace a bridge on US 285 over South Fork of South Platte. This project is in Park County, which is a little over an hour west of Colorado Springs. CDOT says they will be working on multiple locations to include US 285 between Highway 22 and the Highway 24 exits, and at CO 9 and Highway 24 where they connect with US 285.