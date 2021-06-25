Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina have launched a new podcast about relationships

Finding D.W. is a new podcast hosted by Jason Szwimer, who voiced Arthur’s sister D.W. from 2002 to 2006. In his podcast, Szwimer interviews the six other actors who've voiced the children's show role. “I thought it would be fun to talk to the other guys who played D.W.,” said Szwimer. “I couldn’t get the idea out of my head, so I decided I just needed to go for it.” Why have men played D.W.? "I’ve been asked this my entire life — ‘Why is D.W. always played by a boy?'” Debra Toffan, Arthur's voice director, tells Szwimer. “I think because D.W. is a rough-and-tumble little girl. She’s a little brat.”