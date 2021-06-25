‘Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel’ is on display now at Oakbrook Center, minus the neck cramps

A reproduction of "The Creation of Adam" in "Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel - The Exhibition" in the former Sears building at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, Ill. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune

Michelangelo is now giving an art show in an old Sears store, if that might interest you. “Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition” is at the west suburban Oakbrook Center through mid-August, with 34 large-scale reproductions of the most famous ceiling in Vatican City.

If you’ve never made a trip to Italy to see the original, the organizers assure us, this is the next best thing. Unlike the popular recent “Immersive Van Gogh” in Chicago, “Sistine Chapel” is not a digital projection or multimedia experience. The reproduced artwork on display was taken from Vatican photographs of the chapel — Michelangelo’s ceiling plus “The Last Judgment” that sits behind the altar — and attempts to reproduce the depth and texture of the actual frescos, recreating their brushstrokes and original size.

Visitors first get a look at the overall Sistine Chapel in the entrance hall, then walk through the artworks individually, each with an explainer card and a diagram showing where it would sit in the ceiling. The accompanying educational materials cover Michelangelo himself, his life at the time he painted the ceiling between 1508-1512 under the patronage of Pope Julius II, and the Bible passages he was trying to illuminate.

“We get at the stories he was trying to tell,” said Dakota Laurin, manager of business development for SBX Group, which has partnered with Los Angeles-based SEE Global Entertainment to tour the exhibit.

Even if you have been to Vatican City, Laurin suggests this might be better than the real thing. SEE Entertainment founder and CEO Martin Biallas made his own pilgrimage more than a decade ago, Laurin said, and found himself trying to look up as he was being bounced and hurried along amid the usual crowds of tourists. So in the touring exhibition, no rush, jostling or neck cramps. You’re free to stare and learn about the “Creation of Adam” panel for as long as you’d like. Photos are permitted (and selfies have been inevitable).

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition” debuted in Montreal in 2015 and has been touring on and off since. The choice of a vacant Sears store as venue in the Chicago area was different, Laurin said. “This was a unique choice of space for us.”

The 70,000-square-foot former department store at the Oakbrook Center mall offered plenty of room and freedom to hang and display the work. They only use about 30,000 square feet, but made attempts to make it feel more like an art museum, less like the one-time sales floor for bargain sportswear and Kenmore appliances.

The education materials and an available 65-minute audio tour were sourced from theological experts and art historians; expect plenty about the Bible as well as art history. There’s also a short film and a gift shop.

The exhibition has been well attended since it opened.

“We’ve also been getting a younger crowd, which is kind of surprising,” Laurin said. Maybe the chance to get a selfie with God is too much to pass up.

“Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition” runs through Aug. 15 at 2120 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook; timed-entry tickets $20 and up (some walk-up tickets also available) at chapelsistine.com .

dgeorge@chicagotribune.com

What to eat. What to watch. What you need now. Sign up for our Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .