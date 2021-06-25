Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Watch drone video of completed Panther Island bridge

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Main Street bridge will soon open to traffic. It comes after the White Settlement Road bridge opened in April and before the anticipated Henderson Street bridge opens later this summer.

www.star-telegram.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Related
Hampshire County, WVHampshire Review

Traffic shifts as Blue Bridge nears completion

The 2nd lane won’t take as long. Over the weekend traffic on Route 28 was routed onto the just completed lane of the new John Blue Bridge so the old bridge can be torn down and the 2nd lane on the new bridge can be completed. The shift came a...
Campbell County, VAWSET

Crews complete bridge construction on Lynbrook Road

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is wrapping up construction along Lynbrook Road in Campbell Co. Tuesday, crews finished painting the final lines on the roads as they prepare to reopen the bridge. During this construction, traffic has been directed to single lanes. But by the...
Providence, RITurnto10.com

Drone inspection shows Crook Point Bridge to be 'intact and stable'

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said Thursday that a drone inspection of the Crook Point Bascule Bridge showed its major structural elements to be "intact and stable." A fire broke out on the bridge's upright deck on Tuesday night. "There are some loose, deteriorated wood ties that we will...
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Crook Point Bascule Bridge in Rhode Island catches fire

PROVIDENCE — The Crook Point Bascule Bridge caught fire Tuesday night, less than a month after the winner of a design competition was announced to try to spur new life for the rusted landmark. The bridge, which spans the Seekonk River between Providence and East Providence, was built more than...
Providence, RIABC6.com

Inspection of Crook Point Bridge completed, no major damage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced Thursday it has completed an inspection of the Crook Point Bascule Bridge in Providence, following a fire on June 29. RIDOT said the inspection showed the fire did not cause any major damage to the steel superstructure of...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Northbound I-79 Neville Island Bridge closed to traffic this weekend

The northbound lanes on the Neville Island Bridge on Interstate 79 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday as part of a $43 million rehabilitation project. One southbound lane also will be closed. The weekend work will include concrete repairs on the bridge and roadway, road...
Coal Grove, OHHerald-Dispatch

Road project near Coal Grove bridge nears completion

COAL GROVE, Ohio — A $14.5 million bench clearing of loose and unstable rocks near the bridges connecting Ashland and Coal Grove is winding down and orange barrels closing two of the four lanes could be removed soon, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. The work has been happening...
Electronicssuasnews.com

UAS Innovators Complete Functional Drill to Enable Drone Integration into Emergency Response

Imagine a category five hurricane has just wreaked havoc throughout southern New Jersey, especially along the coastlines. Before emergency responders can even be dispatched, a fleet of unmanned aircraft is deployed to gather intelligence and provide emergency personnel with real-time mapping and imagery of damaged areas, evacuation routes, utility lines and even people in distress. This scenario was simulated today with drones flying test missions and transmitting the data back to a simulated Emergency Operations Center in the Thunder Room, a state-of-the-art conference facility at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park (NARTP), one of the sponsoring agencies for the drill, along with Cape May County and the Smart Airport Aviation Partnership (SAAP).
ABC6.com

Drone inspection confirms Crook Point Bridge is structurally intact after fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A drone inspection of the Crook Point Bridge showed that its structural elements are still intact and stable, a representative from the Department of Transportation confirmed. The DOT has partnered with AI Engineers to conduct a “detailed physical inspection” of the bridge. The representative said the...
Trafficmodot.org

Completion of Bridge Rehabilitation Projects Opens Northbound U.S. Route 61 in Hannibal

HANNIBAL – Both lanes of northbound U.S. Route 61 in Hannibal, near Warren Barrett Drive, are scheduled to open sometime today, Monday, June 28. Crews for Lehman Construction, LLC, contractor for the Missouri Department of Transportation, have finished the bridge rehabilitation projects over Bear Creek and Norfolk Southern Railroad located on northbound U.S. Route 61, between Warren Barrett Drive and Market Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy