Watch drone video of completed Panther Island bridge

Imagine a category five hurricane has just wreaked havoc throughout southern New Jersey, especially along the coastlines. Before emergency responders can even be dispatched, a fleet of unmanned aircraft is deployed to gather intelligence and provide emergency personnel with real-time mapping and imagery of damaged areas, evacuation routes, utility lines and even people in distress. This scenario was simulated today with drones flying test missions and transmitting the data back to a simulated Emergency Operations Center in the Thunder Room, a state-of-the-art conference facility at the National Aviation Research and Technology Park (NARTP), one of the sponsoring agencies for the drill, along with Cape May County and the Smart Airport Aviation Partnership (SAAP).