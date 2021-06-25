Cancel
Offered job you don’t like, can you refuse and still get unemployment?

By MediaNews Group
Macomb Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: In April 2020, the business I worked at closed because of the pandemic. Everyone was laid off. After 14 months on unemployment, looking for work, I received an offer from my old boss, who says she is restarting the business and trying to get the old staff back. The problem is, she’s asking everyone to take 20 percent less than they used to make. She says she can’t afford to offer us our former salaries. I feel she’s just trying to take advantage of the situation, and would like to turn the job down. If I do, can I keep getting unemployment benefits?

EconomyPosted by
TIME

The U.S. Spends Less Than Nearly Every Country on Unemployment. That's Why People Can't Get Jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported significant job growth in June: 850,000 new jobs . But with the unemployment rate stubbornly stuck at 5.9 percent , the debate about whether generous federal unemployment benefits keep people from returning to work continues. Last month, an Indiana state court judge, citing possible “irreparable harm” to the unemployed, ruled Indiana must continue participation in the federal unemployment benefits program. But twenty-five other states have ended or will soon end their use of federal unemployment benefits. Since a weaker than expected jobs report in April, there has been a steady drumbeat of calls to eliminate the current federal supplement of $300 a week, as well as other federal unemployment extensions, based on the presumption that these benefits dampen the unemployed’s desire to return to work.
EconomySlate

Unemployment Benefits Are Definitely Keeping Some People From Going Back to Work

America’s restaurant owners spent much of the spring complaining that they couldn’t hire enough staff, because workers were choosing to stay home and collect unemployment benefits instead. So in May, more than two dozen states, all but one led by Republicans, announced that they would withdraw early from the generous federal jobless aid programs that, among other things, added $300 a week to normal state benefits. Meanwhile, a New York Times survey found that 52 percent of Americans think it’s time to wind the extra benefits down.
Washington StateKTVB

On unemployment in Washington? You'll have to prove you're looking for a job

SEATTLE — Those seeking unemployment benefits in Washington will need to prove they're searching for a job starting early July. The Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) requirement goes back into effect for people applying for unemployment benefits for the week of July 11. Residents will need to begin searching and be able to provide documentation of their job search activities the week prior, which begins on July 4.
Economykusi.com

Unemployment is not the only reason people aren’t going back to work, says Brent Wilsey

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Brent Wilsey, President of Wilsey Assets Management, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss the current ongoing labor market shortage. “There’s almost more jobs available than people,” Wilsey began, adding that while many already know that ongoing unemployment benefits are deterring people from returning to work, what they don’t realize is that a slew of Americans are electing to retire early, too.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Here’s What Happened In States That Said $300 Unemployment Benefits Would End Early

26 states are now planning to end, or have already ended, the enhanced $300 federal unemployment benefit before its official expiration date. The extra $300 was provided on top of state unemployment insurance and was scheduled to expire on September 6; however, 25 Republican-led states and 1 Democratic-led one announced that they would cut off the $300 before that data. Governors in these states have argued that the expanded unemployment benefit payments have created a disincentive for workers to return to jobs. Job search data by Indeed Hiring Lab provides a clue into what happened when states declared benefits would expire early.
EconomyJezebel

Cutting Unemployment Benefits Isn't Solving Anything

I marvel at politicians’ and government officials’ insistence on reinventing the wheel, so to speak, to attempt to solve a problem when a much clearer answer lies in front of them. Usually, this impulse is cruel and willfully naive, as in the case of state governments cutting federal unemployment benefits in attempts to get people back to work. Thanks to new reporting from the New York Times, we can be even more certain that, in addition to it being morally reprehensible to deny people the benefits they need during an ongoing pandemic (or, really ever), it’s also an ineffective way to make those people return to the workforce. And in fact, the states that have done so may be doing worse than those that have continued to provide residents with unemployment insurance, with respect to attracting workers.
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Workers' great awakening is about more than unemployment benefits

Many politicians, pundits and business owners have said pandemic-era enhanced unemployment benefits are keeping would-be workers at home. But that's a much too simplistic explanation of today's employment situation. The big picture: Many hard-hit sectors are rebounding faster than anecdotal evidence would suggest. And when jobs are hard to fill,...
EconomyInternational Business Times

Boosted $300 Unemployment Checks Ending Soon? What Steps You Need To Prepare

In March, the American Rescue Plan was signed into law, and that bill did more than just put $1,400 stimulus checks into recipients' bank accounts. It also gave workers on unemployment benefits an extra $300 a week through the beginning of September. At this point, 26 states have ended that...
HealthApartment Therapy

This 6-Step Plan Will Help You Negotiate a Remote Job Offer Like a Pro, According to Experts

Life is a series of negotiations, and your career is no exception. “When you are negotiating a job offer, you have to look beyond base compensation and consider the value of everything that may be available to you,” says career coach Kenitra “Keni” Dominguez. “It’s all up for grabs, and you have the best shot at succeeding in obtaining what you want before accepting a job offer.”
EconomyPosted by
Bristol Times

Filing for Unemployment Compensation benefits now available by phone

The Department of Labor & Industry announced that a new version of the Pennsylvania Teleclaims System, which allows individuals to file for unemployment benefits by phone, is now online. PAT, which replaces a different file-by-phone system, is part of L&I’s new, modern Unemployment Compensation system, which was launched Tuesday. “PAT...
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

You’re about to start getting $3,600 stimulus payments, but there’s one big problem

Exactly two weeks from today, the first of six new monthly stimulus checks will start arriving in Americans’ mailboxes. Or, of course, in their bank accounts, provided they’re registered with the IRS. When coupled with a tax credit next year, this benefit will total as much as $3,600 for each eligible child. These expanded federal child tax credit payments stem from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package from back in March, and they’re a potential game-changer for families. But there’s an important new stimulus check update to share about all this. One that many people might not be aware of, and...
Personal Financenews8000.com

You Could Get an Extra $585 from Social Security Each Month By Doing This

The average retiree can expect to receive about $1,507 per month from Social Security. While there are ways to increase this benefit by working longer, choosing your claiming age carefully, and coordinating with your spouse if you’re married, those can only get you so far. And they don’t help those who have already started Social Security.
EconomyMotley Fool

Staying on Unemployment Could Advance Your Career. Here’s How

In some cases, staying on unemployment could really pay off. Most of the time, workers collecting unemployment wind up with a lot less money than they'd normally make at a job. That's because state-level benefits are designed to replace only a portion of workers' paychecks, and they often have a maximum payout that can, in some cases, leave the jobless with a serious income gap.
Income TaxLifehacker

What's a Plus-Up Stimulus Payment? (And How to Know If You'll Get One)

You might be receiving more money in the mail from the IRS, but it’s not a fourth stimulus check—it’s a “plus-up payment.” You’ll only receive this check if your third stimulus payment was calculated using income stated in your 2019 tax return, and if your income was less in 2020 than it was in 2019. Here’s how the plus-up payment works.

