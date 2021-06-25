Sioux City Municipal Band to perform a 'Moana' medley
SIOUX CITY -- Several guest conductors will be at the baton for the Sioux City Municipal Band's next concert, at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Grandview Park Bandshell. Stacie Pepin, Brian Cole, Josh Calkin, Casey Kingdon and Russ Nagel, all members of the band, will take turns at conducting. Music will include John Philip Sousa's "Liberty Bell," Karl King's "New Corn Palace March," and Ralph Vaughan Williams' "Linden Lea," in addition to a medley from the Disney movie "Moana."siouxcityjournal.com