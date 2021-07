With summer break finally here, Storywalks will soon be popping up in the Elk Valley. Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL) and l’Association Francophone des Rocheuses du Sud (AFRoS) are teaming up once again to put on Summer Stories Around Town (SSAT). This is the second year the outdoor reading program will run in Fernie and Sparwood, and thanks to the Elkford Early Years and Elkford Public Library the initiative is expanding to Elkford for the first time.