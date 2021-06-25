Flood Warning issued for Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-28 08:53:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Chillicothe affecting Linn MO and Livingston Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Chillicothe. * Until Monday morning. * At 11:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 32.8 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet Wednesday evening. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Low-lying cropland floods. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Grand River Chillicothe 24.0 32.8 Fri 11pm 32.7 25.6 17.8