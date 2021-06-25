Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Chillicothe affecting Linn MO and Livingston Counties. Grand River near Pattonsburg affecting Daviess and Gentry Counties. Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Brunswick. * From this evening until further notice. * At 7:40 AM CDT Friday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to a crest of 30.5 feet Monday morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying areas occurs along the west bank of the Grand River near the U.S. Highway 24 bridge about 1 mile west of Brunswick. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Low-lying areas along the east bank of the Grand River near the U.S. Highway 24 bridge begin to flood. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, The river begins to flood Highway 24. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1pm 1pm 1pm Grand River Brunswick 19.0 9.5 Fri 7am 14.1 26.4 28.8