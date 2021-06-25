The Shang-Chi Trailer Brought An Unexpected MCU Villain Back And Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out
Fans were excited yesterday when it was revealed that a brand new trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings would drop last night. We were sure to get some cool new details about the movie that would get people excited. But the thing that has everybody talking right now is the surprise that Shang-Chi is apparently bringing back a character we haven't seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since it's very earliest days, the Abomination.