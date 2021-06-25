Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Chariton, Linn, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-30 07:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Linn; Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Brunswick affecting Chariton and Carroll Counties. Grand River near Chillicothe affecting Linn MO and Livingston Counties. Grand River near Sumner affecting Linn MO, Chariton, Livingston and Carroll Counties. Grand River near Pattonsburg affecting Daviess and Gentry Counties. Grand River near Gallatin affecting Daviess and Livingston Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Sumner. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 6:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 34.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Bottomland 1 to 2 miles south of the gage begins to flood. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Rural land adjacent to the river is flooded. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Rural roads are under water. * Impact...At 37.0 feet, State Highway 139 floods a half mile east of Sumner. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Grand River Sumner 26.0 34.4 Fri 6pm 35.0 36.3 34.8