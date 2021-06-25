Cancel
Baldwin County, AL

Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Showers and thunderstorms offshore the coast of Alabama and Florida have resulted in increased surf across area beaches due to stronger winds offshore. This has resulted in an enhancement of rip currents based on observations, and necessitated an upgrade to a high risk of rip currents for the remainder of today.

alerts.weather.gov
