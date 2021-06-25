Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gentry by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 04:56:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Daviess; Gentry The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Pattonsburg affecting Daviess and Gentry Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Pattonsburg. * Until late tonight. * At 11:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 27.2 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.5 feet early this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early this morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low-lying farmland begins to flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Grand River Pattonsburg 25.0 27.2 Fri 11pm 27.5 10.2 5.6