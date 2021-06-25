Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 16:11:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Daviess; Livingston The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Grand River near Gallatin affecting Daviess and Livingston Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Grand River near Gallatin. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 11:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 26.8 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 27.4 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Low-lying woodlands and farmland along the river flood. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon 1am 1am 1am Grand River Gallatin 26.0 26.8 Fri 11pm 26.9 21.5 9.5