Flood Warning issued for Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 12:25:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 130 AM CDT. Target Area: Richardson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Nebraska Big Nemaha River at Falls City affecting Richardson County. For the Big Nemaha River...including Falls City...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Big Nemaha River at Falls City. * Until early tomorrow afternoon. * At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 30.7 feet...or 3.6 feet above flood stage. * Flood stage is 27.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the last 24 hours was 31.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 5.1 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Primary roads have begun to flood. This may include portions of Highway 73 and Preston Road. Other primary roads in the area may be inundated dpending on flows along Muddy Creek and the Missouri River. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 30.6 feet on 08/13/1982.