The Fast and Furious franchise gets more and more ridiculous with every film that’s made. It’s what I’ve come to expect, so when I go to see these movies, I go for the over-the-top stupid entertainment that they offer. When it comes to F9: The Fast Saga, it takes ridiculousness and stupidity to a whole new level! This is one of those “it’s so bad it’s good” kind of movies where you have to watch it with friends so you make fun of how absurd it is while you watch the film.