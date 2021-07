It doesn't take a global crisis to understand how stress impacts the quality of our daily lives. Stress — personal or professional — can be physically and emotionally harmful, especially when trying to juggle the responsibilities of the workplace and home life. Workplace stress can result in lost hours and increased medical costs, and its long-term impact can have serious consequences experts said. Employee performance depends on the individual’s mental and emotional health. And unaddressed negative stress can sabotage a team’s best-made plans.