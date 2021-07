A Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized Saturday after trying to break up a fight at the Edgefield Hotel McMenamins, the agency said. Seven intoxicated people — four men and three women — refused to leave and reportedly threatened the venue’s security detail in the parking lot before starting the brawl, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The inebriated visitors attacked the first deputy to arrive about 6:40 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.