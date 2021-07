Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 PS4 review. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 is part of the PlayStation Plus July 2021 line-up. Fall is upon us, and along with the dropping leaves and temperatures comes the yearly installment of Call Of Duty. This year it belongs to Treyarch’s Black Ops 4. In a Call Of Duty first, Black Ops 4 is the first of the series to ship without a traditional campaign, but it’s also is the first to include a Battle Royale mode.