Microsoft engineer: Windows 11 will let you sideload Android apps
Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 update brings a whole world of Android apps to your desktop computer, but there's a catch: The app store you'll be using is Amazon's. If the lackluster selection and the house of Bezos's business practices leave you preferring an alternative, an engineer at Microsoft has confirmed on Twitter that customers will also be able to sideload apps onto Windows 11, installing things they like from their own sources.www.androidpolice.com