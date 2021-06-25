Young named assistant dean of MSU’s College of Business
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A longtime academic coordinator in Mississippi State’s College of Business is now an assistant dean. In his new role since June 1, Vincent L. Young is overseeing the College of Business Academic Advising Center. Past MSU positions have given him experience in advising current and prospective students, evaluating academic records, coordinating student events and collaborating with college administrators, advisors, students and parents. He also has worked professionally in the real estate industry.www.msstate.edu