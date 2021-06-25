Cancel
Science

Eat chocolate for breakfast? Science says, “yes!”

valdostatoday.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign us up! New research indicates there may a health benefit to eating chocolate for breakfast. and not just a tiny bit. Studies show increased metabolism, fat burning and healthier blood sugar when consuming chocolate daily for breakfast. And older women eat more than you’d think–almost two whole Hershey Bars. Best of all? No weight gain!

valdostatoday.com
