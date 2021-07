Over 200 years ago, Mary Shelley sat down and wrote her famous novel “Frankenstein”. It was about a doctor who believed that he could create a new life using the body parts and organs of different dead people, brought back to life using hundreds of thousands of volts of electricity. When the movie version of her novel appeared in 1931, viewers got a glimpse of how the monster that Frankenstein created came to be: he harnessed lightning to provide the necessary electric voltage to breathe new life into his creation. The two most famous words in the movie, “It’s alive!” resonated with audiences for years, and the movie is still watched on cable today.