CNN correspondent: Bacot 'lived an absolute nightmare'

Star-Tribune
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Frenchwoman who has admitted to killing her abusive husband fainted with apparent shock and relief in court after hearing the sentence sought against her by prosecutors. The prosecution has asked for a sentence of five years in prison for Valérie Bacot, with four years of the term suspended, a lawyer for the accused said. If confirmed, Bacot would walk free, as she has already spent a year in detention, the lawyer, Nathalie Tomasini, explained to French media. CNN's Cyril Vanier reports.

trib.com
