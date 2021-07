As the expanded child tax credit makes its debut next week, many families still haven't calculated how much they could get. From July 15 through the remainder of 2021, each qualifying dependent under age 6 could get your family a maximum of $300 a month, and each older child could get your family a maximum of $250 a month. The second half of the child tax credit is paid out with next year's tax refund. Did you know there's a chance that parents with dependents over age 18 could get money as well?