Pokemon Unite: How to Play the Game's Beta on Nintendo Switch

Pending the publication of the game review coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021, the little guests of the Bristol Hospital will have the opportunity to try their hand at a rich series of videogame challenges. Recently, the pediatric ward of the hospital has in fact received a huge gift: six Nintendo Switch Lite, accompanied by a selection of the best exclusives for the console. From The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Luigi’s Mansion 3, passing through Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Pokémon Sword, and Pokémon Shield, in total the gift pack includes 24 games, as well as a case and a protective screen for each of the Nintendo Switch Lite.