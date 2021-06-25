Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Xbox Game Pass is Baked into Windows 11

By Benjamin Paraggua
player.one
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 11 is going to revolutionize PC gaming in a lot of ways. The new operating system will succeed Windows 10 and bring plenty of cool features, including built-in support for Xbox Game Pass, auto-HDR, and Microsoft DirectStorage API. Windows 11 was revealed just recently, and there is a lot...

www.player.one
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Xbox Cloud Gaming#Hdr#Ssd#Sata#The Directstorage Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Posted by
Alexa Buzz

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming is for Ultimate Subscribers.

Following a brief test period, Microsoft has released Xbox Cloud Gaming. After completing its full-launch testing phase, Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available in 22 countries for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across consoles, Windows, and Android. The Xbox X consoles have been repurposed into Xbox One S server blades. This is also confirmed. Catherine Gluckstein, the VP of Xbox Gaming, claimed in a blog post on Xbox Wire that the quality and framerates for players had increased significantly. Microsoft's xCloudservice will deliver next-generation Xbox games to the Xbox One.
Video GamesDigital Trends

How to cancel an Xbox Game Pass subscription on Xbox and PC

One of the hallmarks of the Xbox ecosystem is Xbox Game Pass. For a monthly fee, gamers get access to more than 100 titles, ranging from seminal classics of yesteryear to the biggest releases of today. Xbox Game Pass may be one of the best deals in gaming, but there may come a time when you need to cancel. Maybe you are taking a gaming break, or you’ve played all of the best games on Games Pass. Whatever your reason, the folks at Xbox have made the process fairly painless, as long as you know where to look.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Dungeon Crawler 'Going Under' Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

Team 17's fantastic satirical dungeon crawler Going Under is now available for Xbox Game Pass members on console, PC, and via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Ever had a job you hated with bosses you'd love to fight? Going Under lets you live out that dream with its setting being based around you playing an unpaid intern in a failing start-up company. You'll use an array of weapons, earn experience, and of course, fight your way to the top as you uncover the true motives of your employer.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming Rolls Out to Users on iOS and PC

Microsoft today revealed that its Xbox Cloud Gaming component of Game Pass, which allows users to stream Game Pass games to non-console devices, will be leaving its limited beta and users who subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate can now play Xbox games on their Apple devices and Windows 10 PCs, via browsers. The company has also updated its datacenters to run on Xbox Series X hardware.
Video GamesComplex

Xbox and Backbone are Bringing the Power of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to the iPhone

Gaming with the squad has always been a challenge. When I was growing up, you’d need to make sure you packed your games and controllers if you’d want to play the game with a friend...at their house. [Ed note: And at, you’d have to wait your turn to actually play, depending on how many controllers/gamers were in the spot.] The internet made it easy to play with friends who weren’t sitting right next to you (which came in clutch during the COVID-19 quarantine), but you still had to make sure that both of you had the same consoles and games, and hope that the internet connection was stable enough so there was no lag or delay in voice chat. All of that is about to change with the announcement that Xbox and Backbone partnering up to bring Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to the iPhone using the Backbone One wireless controller.
TechnologyPosted by
SlashGear

Razer iPhone Kishi released with “free” Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial

There’s a new Razer Kishi Universal Gaming Controller for iPhone (Xbox) out in the market this week. Right alongside the launch of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud streaming at Xbox (dot com), Razer’s teamed up with Microsoft to deliver a controller that’s made to work on this platform, top to bottom. Users will plug their iPhone in to this device, open Safari (the web browser), go to the official Xbox website, and log in.
Video Gamesmanofmany.com

You Can Now Access Xbox Game Pass on iPhone, iPad, or Mac

Halo just came to mobile. After months of speculation and several reports of backroom negotiations, Microsoft has announced that all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now enjoy Xbox Cloud Gaming on Mac, iPhone, or iPad. No more shuffling on consoles and switiching profiles, Xbox is coming straight to the palm of your hand.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Members on PC, iOS

Microsoft today announced a major expansion for Xbox Cloud Gaming on Windows 10 PCs and iOS phones and tablets. Starting today, all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Windows 10 devices and iOS phones and tablets can enjoy the benefits of Xbox Cloud Gaming via a browser. Today marks the largest expansion for the service since it first launched for Android devices.
FIFAcodelist.biz

Xbox Game Pass: the new trailer highlights the main features of the service

As you have already noticed, during the evening Microsoft officially confirmed that the xCloud servers have been updated to Xbox Series X and that the streaming gaming service now supports both PCs and Apple devices. To celebrate these milestones, the Redmond giant has released a trailer dedicated to Xbox Game Pass. The video in this, lasting about two and a half minutes, not only highlights the incredible catalog of the service, which offers more than 100 games accessible at no additional cost but also allows you to play without any kind of limitation. In fact, thanks to the enhancement of xCloud and the arrival of browser support on a wide range of devices, all you need is a compatible controller and an active internet connection to play with your friends using your account and keeping all the progress made on your PC. or console. Before leaving you to the trailer, we remind you that only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can exploit the potential of the cloud and access the titles of the EA Play library, which also includes FIFA 21 and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Speaking of the games in the catalog, did you know that Judgment may be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon?
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Microsoft is Making all the Right Moves with Xbox Game Pass

Gaming is in an interesting place right now. Now only are genres changing, developers merging through massive buyouts, and a far wider range of tastes being catered to than ever before, but we’re also in the middle of a revolution of how we consume games. Both in terms of how we play them and how we buy them. The days of driving to a brick-and-mortar store to buy a brand-new game on a certain day for a certain price and taking that physical version of the game home to your console in order to play it aren’t totally on their way out yet but they’re certainly getting their comeuppance with several other ways to do it that not only cut costs for everyone involved but are also demonstrably more convenient for everyone. It’s true we’ve been downloading games for many years now especially in the PC space, and now we are getting more and more comfortable with the idea of streaming them without ever downloading a single megabyte of information onto our local hardware.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

A whole load of quality hit Xbox Game Pass through June 2021

June marks E3 month, and Xbox did not disappoint in their 2021 showcase. But since Game Pass is now such a big part of Xbox’s strategy, it would be impossible for them to not mention the service at the biggest gaming event of the year. If you’re looking for some Game Pass glories though, here are June 2021’s Xbox Game Pass highlights and the games you should be playing right now on Xbox:
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Phil Spencer Reveals How The Xbox Game Pass Business Model Works

Phil Spencer has revealed a lot more about the inside workings of Xbox Game Pass in a new interview. Game Pass is the best subscription service for gamers right now. Instant access to a huge library of hundreds of games seems almost too good to be true for such a small fee, yet Xbox delivers and continues to improve the service.
Video Gamesvg247.com

An Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Membership is a third off at Amazon

It’s no secret that Microsoft has been pushing its Xbox Game Pass initiative, especially with the slate of upcoming titles announced for Game Pass at E3. If you’ve ever wanted to dive into this extensive library of games, now might be the time with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate nearly a third off for a 3-month membership at Amazon.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Omno glides onto Xbox Game Pass on July 29th

Beautiful adventure game Omno is the latest Xbox release to be confirmed to be joining the Game Pass catalogue, with the one-man project being added on day one when it launches on July 29th. Omno jumped out at us at the Xbox Indie Showcase as one to watch, so the...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Microsoft announces games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced a string of games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass. 8th July sees Dragon Quest Builders 2 (cloud) hit the subscription service, as well as Tropico 6 (cloud, console and PC), and UFC 4 (console) via EA Play. 15th July adds Bloodroots (cloud, console and PC), Farming...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Ubisoft’s Mario + Rabbids sequel, Sparks of Hope is set to release on the Nintendo Switch in 2022. With no confirmations for its release on other consoles or platforms, this poses the question: is Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope coming to Xbox Game Pass?. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts is now playable on Xbox Game Pass Cloud

Xbox has added Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts to the Cloud Gaming part of its Game Pass subscription. The addition was announced last week and comes with a few other games too. From today you can play Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts on your phone by accessing it as part of an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This game arrives alongside Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling, Gang Beasts, Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars, and Limbo which are now playable via the cloud.

Comments / 0

Community Policy