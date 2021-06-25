Cancel
Public Safety

Woman who killed abusive husband faints in court as prosecutors seek sentence that could see her walk free

By CNN
whdh.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — A Frenchwoman who has admitted to killing her abusive husband fainted with apparent shock and relief in court after hearing the sentence sought against her by prosecutors Friday. The prosecution has asked for a sentence of five years in prison for Valerie Bacot, with four years of the...

whdh.com
Worldkfgo.com

Moroccan court sentences striking dissident journalist to five years in jail

CASABLANCA, Morocco (Reuters) – A Moroccan court in Casablanca on Friday handed a five-year jail sentence to Moroccan dissident journalist Soulimane Raisouni on sexual assault charges, which he denies, in a case that outraged human rights advocates in the country. Raisouni has been on a hunger strike for over 80...
Public SafetyWRAL

UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

LONDON — A British police officer pleaded guilty Friday to murdering a 33-year-old woman Sarah Everard, who was abducted as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London. Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered...
Public SafetySand Hills Express

London police officer pleads guilty to murdering Sarah Everard

London — A London police officer has pleaded guilty to murdering Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive who went missing while walking home from her boyfriend’s house in London earlier this year. Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, entered the guilty plea during a Friday hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from the high-security prison where he’s being held.
Chicago, ILcrossroadstoday.com

Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

CHICAGO (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Manhunt underway for defendant who smashed his way out of court after being sentenced to jail

Police are still looking for a man who has been on the run for 17 days since he fled a crown court dock upon hearing he would be jailed for dangerous driving.Nathan Oloyowang, 22, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court, north London, on 4 June to be sentenced. Moments after the judge declared he would spend 10 months behind bars, Oloyowang smashed his way through a perspex screen and sprinted out of the court building.Security guards tried, and failed, to catch up with him – one even suffered a hand injury trying to detain the defendant after he climbed out...
AdvocacyInternational Business Times

French Father Goes On Hunger Strike For Kids 'Abducted' By Japanese Wife

A Frenchman in Japan who says his children were abducted by their Japanese mother began a hunger strike in Tokyo Saturday, in a protest he hopes will bring international attention to his fight to be reunited with his family. "I've given everything, I've lost my job, my house and my...
ReligionPosted by
Reason.com

Minister Not Liable for Disclosing and Condemning Deceased's Suicide in Funeral Homily

From Hullibarger v. Archdiocese of Detroit, decided yesterday by the Michigan Court of Appeals (Presiding Judge Redford, joined by Judges Borrello and Tukel):. Plaintiff's son committed suicide in early December 2018, but his family kept the manner of his death from the public. Plaintiff's pastor, defendant Father Don LaCuesta, officiated at the funeral and during his homily revealed the suicide of plaintiff's son to the public. He then proceeded to preach about suicide as a grave sin and specifically about how it endangered the immortal soul of plaintiff's son. The trial court concluded that Father LaCuesta's conduct was protected by the ecclesiastical abstention doctrine, and the negligent hiring, supervision and retention allegation, Count Three, was barred for other reasons as well, and thus granted summary disposition to defendants as to all claims. Finding no error in the circuit court's reasoning, we affirm its order….
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Boy, 14, is found living on his own in New Jersey house for six months after his father abandoned him to go back to Honduras

A 14-year-old boy was found living on his own in New Jersey for six months after his father allegedly abandoned him to move back to their home country of Honduras. Officers in Morris Township encountered the teen - who has not been named - at around 4am on June 11 after noticing he was riding his bike without any headlights, according to a police press release.

