Letter to the editor: Higher taxes on rich could help infrastructure

Journal Inquirer
 16 days ago

I received one of those emails: If you were alive in 1955, did you ever imagine that you’d be carrying around your phone in your pocket? Did you ever imagine?. I did a double take when it asked if you could imagine owing half your salary in taxes. In 1955,...

www.journalinquirer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Tax Rate#Letter To The Editor
AgricultureLa Crosse Tribune

Letter to the editor: Estate tax covers all estates

According to reports and political ads, some politicians and would-be pols are using sleight of hand to benefit the very wealthy by falsely using our family farmers as a touchstone. The 2020 exemption for all estate taxes is $11,180,000 according to the USDA-Economic Research Service. According to a USDA forecast...
Energy IndustryPost-Star

Letter to the editor: Help the farmers by allowing solar

More than two years ago, the town of Moreau started a process to update its solar siting law. I have been following the process closely, because I have agreed to host a 20 MW solar facility on part of my family farm. After I talked publicly about what this project...
La Fayette, ALValley Times-News

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: LaFayette should lower the sales tax to fix money woes

We need to LOWER the sales tax to 7% to fix the city’s money woes, not RAISE it to 10%. DO WHAT? OK, now that I have your attention, let me explain. I attended the public meeting last Monday, (June 28) to discuss the Mayor’s proposed 1% sales tax increase to cover the many shortfalls in the city’s revenue vs. the actual expenses involved in running this city. As Mayor Vines rightly pointed out, we are barely managing to cover the essential day-to-day operation costs, with little or no room for unexpected expenses, let alone the money needed for projects that would make LaFayette a more desirable place to do business and to live. On the surface, a one percent sales tax increase may sound like a good idea. After all, it could possibly add $200,000 to $250,000 of revenue to our city’s budget. However, the problem is that an additional couple hundred thousand dollars or so a year is a drop in the bucket compared to all the needs pointed out by our mayor. It does not fix the problem. It’s like trying to stop an artery bleed with a band-aid.
Montana StateMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Tax legislation benefits wealthiest

Montana state Republican Sen. Greg Hertz sponsored Senate Bill 159, which was passed and signed into law. It cut the top state income tax from 6.9% to 6.75% until 2024. This tax cut will primarily benefit the highest income earners in Montana. Over 80% of the cuts will go to the wealthiest 20% of Montanans.
ElectionsDoor County Pulse

Letter to the Editor: Voting Recommendations to Help Improve Democracy

The right to vote should be sacred in America. That right should especially be treated as sacred by local, state and federal governmental bodies. Those bodies should make it their sacred duty to do everything possible to make voting for their eligible citizens easy to practice. Instead, today some governmental...
Income Taxqchron.com

Taxing the rich

The recent revelation that billionaires’ nominal federal income tax is roughly 3 percent of their yearly income should cause a groundswell of anger, if not pure rage. Most Americans pay a much higher percentage of their income to the government. The basis/reasoning for the difference between “ordinary” Americans and the...
Missoula County, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Marijuana tax just the beginning

The Missoulian recently carried a story (June 21) about Missoula County commissioners desiring to impose a 3% tax on all marijuana products sold in Missoula County. I have two observations: First, their spokesperson admitted that the “revenue from the tax may be used for any activity,” meaning that the proposed tax is just a way to grab money for which the county hasn't even bothered to identify a need. Second, the tax would be the camel’s nose under the tent flap, a precursor — despite denials — for a sales tax on other items.
HomelessNorthern Virginia Daily

Letter to the Editor: Help fight poverty

Upon reading The Northern Virginia Daily, I discovered an article that showed what a powerful impact the citizens of Northern Virginia can have. The article was about “Night Without A Bed,” an event that aimed to raise awareness about homelessness. The article mentioned the impact that COVID-19 had on holding...
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Too many Republicans still promote the “big lie,” and waste tax dollars on sham audits | Opinion

My early summer reading list included the political thriller “The President’s Daughter” authored by former President Bill Clinton and James Patterson. A page turner, the book has an exciting storyline that involves heroes and terrorists. An interesting aspect of the book was some detail about the origin of Mid-East tensions and Islamic principles that go back to Abraham. It reminded me of an experience I had with deeply religious Muslims at the Holy Mosque in Abu Dhabi.
Manchester, CTJournal Inquirer

Our view: Taxpayers deserve updates on Broad Street project

As Manchester residents can see — at least those who pay their taxes and watch expenditures — the Broad Street misadventure is continuing. With many millions already expended on “advice” and “planning,” the acreage on Broad Street continues to remain vacant. After some criticism from the community, the selected developers...
Electionshngnews.com

Letter to the editor: Absentee ballot legislation could hinder seniors

The proposed changes related to obtaining and returning absentee ballots are of grave concern to aging advocates. Older adults are the most consistent and engaged voting members of the community. But for many their desire to vote is already hampered by existing barriers such as health conditions, disabilities, lack of transportation, limited broadband service, and basic literacy skills. Voting via absentee ballot is their only viable option. The bills recently passed by the Legislature will limit options to obtain and return absentee ballots by requiring voters to apply for absentee ballot for every election instead of once a year, limit who can return completed ballots, and provides severe penalties for good Samaritans who help out a friend or neighbor by returning their ballot. Voters should have the freedom to choose a person they trust to return their absentee ballot, not have it dictated by government. Many older adults do not have access to the internet or have a computer making it very difficult for them to request a ballot. Lawmakers should be working with the aging and disability communities to remove the voting barriers that already exist, not make it even harder for adults in these communities to vote. Our democracy depends on everyone being able to participate in the voting process.
Deland, FLThe DeLand-Deltona Beacon

Letter to the Editor: Local journalism can help us learn and adapt

Twenty-six years ago, a brilliant American mind foresaw the world that we’ve been living in during the past few years. Carl Sagan, the astrophysicist/astrobiologist creator of the Cosmos documentary series, wrote this in 1995:. “I have a foreboding of an America in my children’s or grandchildren’s time — when the...
POTUSAOL Corp

New stimulus checks could start hitting your account automatically

Lawmakers continue to urge the White House to approve a fourth stimulus check for Americans who are struggling financially, with some proposing that future relief be tied to economic conditions, meaning stimulus checks might hit bank accounts automatically. Find: $1400 Stimulus May Be on the Way — This Time from...
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know

Social Security follows a basic set of rules. Certain aspects of the program can change from year to year. Keeping tabs on those changes can help you better manage your money and plan for your retirement. Although Social Security has been around for years, the program keeps changing. But some...
U.S. PoliticsDaily News Of Newburyport

LETTER: A look at America's role reversal

Since 2016, for obvious reasons, Republicans have been erasing history with a superficial claim:. Today’s Democratic Party is the same party of slavery and Jim Crow while Republicans are the party of emancipation and integration. They repeat and insist on it in the halls of Congress, in town meetings, and...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

31 Republicans request IG investigate billions in possible COVID-19-related fraud

Republicans have sent a letter to the Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General requesting an investigation into coronavirus-related unemployment fraud. "The Department of Labor must be thoroughly audited. We must determine the total amount of money that has been fraudulently distributed throughout the last two years," Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado said in a Thursday statement. "I am deeply concerned that American taxpayer dollars have even gone to overseas foreign nationals posing as American citizens."

