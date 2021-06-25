Letter to the editor: Higher taxes on rich could help infrastructure

We need to LOWER the sales tax to 7% to fix the city’s money woes, not RAISE it to 10%. DO WHAT? OK, now that I have your attention, let me explain. I attended the public meeting last Monday, (June 28) to discuss the Mayor’s proposed 1% sales tax increase to cover the many shortfalls in the city’s revenue vs. the actual expenses involved in running this city. As Mayor Vines rightly pointed out, we are barely managing to cover the essential day-to-day operation costs, with little or no room for unexpected expenses, let alone the money needed for projects that would make LaFayette a more desirable place to do business and to live. On the surface, a one percent sales tax increase may sound like a good idea. After all, it could possibly add $200,000 to $250,000 of revenue to our city’s budget. However, the problem is that an additional couple hundred thousand dollars or so a year is a drop in the bucket compared to all the needs pointed out by our mayor. It does not fix the problem. It’s like trying to stop an artery bleed with a band-aid.