Abandoned Game Director Delays PS5 App, Full Reveal Set For August
BlueBox Game Studio has been at the heart of a wild bunch of conspiracy theories concerning its upcoming PS5 game Abandoned. From translating game director Hasan Kahraman's name in various languages to decrypt a code, to tales that he's an actor hired by Hideo Kojima to hide a new Silent Hill project, the rumor mill has been more active than usual with this particular mystery. Earlier this month, the game's director took to the official BlueBox Game Studio Twitter to reveal a video of himself to put a "face to a name" to once more debunk any Kojima ties, now he's back with a new video, this time talking about the delay of the PS5 app and an update on when we're getting a full reveal.www.gameinformer.com