Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Abandoned Game Director Delays PS5 App, Full Reveal Set For August

By Liana Ruppert
Game Informer Online
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlueBox Game Studio has been at the heart of a wild bunch of conspiracy theories concerning its upcoming PS5 game Abandoned. From translating game director Hasan Kahraman's name in various languages to decrypt a code, to tales that he's an actor hired by Hideo Kojima to hide a new Silent Hill project, the rumor mill has been more active than usual with this particular mystery. Earlier this month, the game's director took to the official BlueBox Game Studio Twitter to reveal a video of himself to put a "face to a name" to once more debunk any Kojima ties, now he's back with a new video, this time talking about the delay of the PS5 app and an update on when we're getting a full reveal.

www.gameinformer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Game#Abandoned
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Abandoned PS5 trailer app added to servers ahead of next state of play

Abandoned is one of the most talked about PS5 games of recent months. The mysterious horror title from Blue Box Game Studios has been speculated – ever since its unveiling – to be actually a new Silent Hill game in disguise. That’s despite creators Blue Box Game Studios denying this is the case.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut comes to PS5 and PS4 on August 20

Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates. Sony announced Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut today for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. It launches on August 20. Ghost of Tsushima launched for PlayStation 4 last year, and GamesBeat praised the open world...
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Hades is also coming to PS5 and PS4 in August

One of the benefits of hosting an E3 conference is the games you get to showcase become associated with your console. That was definitely the case for Xbox. As I watched the showcase, each game shown had me wondering if it was also coming to PlayStation. One in particular was Supergiant Games’ critically-acclaimed dungeon crawler Hades.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Abandoned Realtime App Is Live On PS5 Servers

One of the weirdest time consumers this year has been the constant updates on the upcoming game simply known as Abandoned. The game was first announced with a teaser trailer on the PlayStation Blog as a PlayStation exclusive horror game. Thanks to a tweet released by developer Blue Box Studios, we know that this is not the final title for the game and that the name begins with S and ends with L.
Video Gamespsu.com

PlayStation Plus PS4, PS5 Free Games August 2021 Predictions – What Are The PS Plus August 2021 Free Games?

PlayStation Plus Free August 2021 PS4 Games, PlayStation Plus Free August 2021 PS5 Games PS Plus August 2021 – What will be the PS Plus August 2021 free PS4 and PS5 games? You can also catch the complete listing which details every PS Plus title announced to date right here. For further reading, you can also see every PS5 PlayStation Plus game released this year in our handy guide. Furthermore, you can see every PS4 PlayStation Plus title released this year as well. The PlayStation Plus August 2021 PS4, PS5 games will be officially announced on Wednesday, July 28.
Video GamesIGN

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut PS5 India Price Revealed, Pre-Orders Live Now

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut, announced earlier this week, will be releasing in India at the same time as the US on August 20 this year. The new edition can be purchased on its own and owners of the base game on PS4 can upgrade to it for Rs. 1664. Pre-orders for the PS4 version of the director's cut upgrade are now live on the Indian PlayStation store.
MusicPlayStation LifeStyle

Lost Judgment Opening Cinematic Sets the Stage for a Game Full of Twists and Turns

Sega has released Lost Judgment‘s opening cinematic, setting the stage for an exciting crime thriller. The video includes the theme song Rasen by jon-YAKITORY featuring Ado. Without further ado, check out the cinematic below. In Lost Judgment, players will once again step into the shoes of lawyer-turned-detective Takayuki Yagami. Along...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Do you have Death Stranding on PS4? So you can update to the Director’s Cut version on PS5, of which we detail all its new features

The State of Play yesterday, July 8, 2021, made it clear that we would not have information on God of War and Horizon Forbbiden West, however Sony kept a little ace up its sleeve. During E3 2021 we could see Kojima announcing Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, billed as the “definitive experience” of Death Stranding. Yesterday’s State of Play finally revealed all its features and release date.
Video GamesAnime News Network

Death Stranding: Director's Cut Trailer Reveals September 24 PS5 Launch

New version includes added features, cross-save, upgrade path. Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for Death Stranding: Director's Cut, the PlayStation 5 version of Kojima Productions' Death Stranding game, on Thursday. The video reveals the game's September 24 release date. The developers promise that the new version will have...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: All Roads Lead to Leon in RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS

I’m a late comer to the Resident Evil franchise and haven’t had the chance to play many of the games. But the game that got me into them was Resident Evil 2. I always loved the storyline for it, and it has my favorite character of the franchise, Claire Redfield. I remember playing The Darkside Chronicles and loving it as a way to get into her story line. I liked the dynamic between her and Leon, and her overall badassness. The only Resident Evil movie I have seen is Degeneration, specifically because she was in it. So when I saw the trailer for Infinite Darkness, I was so excited to see that she would be in it. Overall, I enjoyed the series, the visuals were good, the music was excellent, and the story was typical Resident Evil.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 PS5 Port Launches August 24

The Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 PS5 port launches August 24, publisher and developer CI Games has announced. When the Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 PS5 port launches August 24, it will retail at $39.99. If you already own the PlayStation 4 version of the game, you’ll get a free upgrade to the PS5 version when it hits release.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Death Stranding Director’s Cut Cross-Saves and PS4 Upgrade Detailed

Kojima Productions has revealed more information about cross-saves for Death Stranding Director’s Cut, as well as an upgrade plan for owners of the PS4 version of the game. The info comes from a PlayStation blog post written by Jay Boor, Head of Publishing at Kojima Productions. Timed for the release...

Comments / 0

Community Policy