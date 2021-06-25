British health secretary apologizes for breaching COVID-19 regulation in embrace with aide

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock apologized after a photo was leaked of him kissing an aide, which breached the nation's COVID-19 regulation at the time.

“I accept that I breached the social distancing guidance in these circumstances,” Hancock said in his apology statement, Reuters reported.

“I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter,” he added.

The Sun released an image on Thursday that showed Hancock kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo.

The outlet claims the picture was from May 6, when England still had a rule against contact with someone outside your household indoors.

It is not clear how The Sun obtained the image from the security camera.

The opposition Labour Party said The Sun’s report needed an investigation, as Coladangelo was hired with taxpayer money by Hancock in 2020.

"Ministers, like everyone, are entitled to a private life," a Labour spokesperson said, Reuters reported. "However, when taxpayers' money is involved or jobs are being offered to close friends who are in a personal relationship with a minister, then that needs to be looked into."

Hancock has been under fire for months for the handling of the pandemic as the U.K. is facing another surge in cases.