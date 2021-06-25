Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger says he hasn't spoken to McCarthy in months

By Cristina Marcos
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLpp4_0afAEBuv00
© © Getty Images

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a vocal critic of former President Trump , said Friday that he hasn't spoken with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in months.

Kinzinger acknowledged his lack of in-person communication with his House leader during an interview with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle about McCarthy's meeting later Friday with Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

Fanone has been asking for a meeting with McCarthy for weeks to discuss his experience protecting the Capitol on Jan. 6, when a mob of Trump's supporters dragged him down the Capitol steps and beat him.

Kinzinger has been urging McCarthy to meet with Fanone but acknowledged his current communications with McCarthy are mostly through social media.

"Kevin and I haven't even really talked in months. You know, it's more having to be through Twitter because I think he's focused on trying to win over the Trump side," Kinzinger said.

The lack of communication between McCarthy and Kinzinger shows how GOP lawmakers critical of Trump face the risk of being distanced from their own party.

Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans who voted in January to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Another Republican who voted to impeach Trump and continued to push back against the former president's false claims of election fraud, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), was ultimately removed from her No. 3 leadership post earlier this year.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced Thursday that House Democrats will establish a select committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6 after Senate Republicans blocked legislation to create an independent bipartisan commission.

Kinzinger blasted Republicans who have taken to downplaying the severity of the violent insurrection and called for "accountability" so that the nation can move forward.

"Michael Fanone was tortured. And if we don't take responsibility for what happened six months ago because we're so concerned with winning an election in a year and a half, I don't know what that says about us as a party," Kinzinger said.

"It's impossible to move on until we take full accountability."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

264K+
Followers
27K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Ruhle
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Election Fraud#House#Metropolitan Police#Ruhleonmsnbc#Gop#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

GOP’s Kinzinger on Jan. 6: ‘People are going to know the truth’

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said fellow Republicans should tread carefully about downplaying the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol because “people are going to know the truth” about the day’s events, even if it takes a year or two, from congressional probes and federal prosecutions of the rioters who were inspired by former President Donald Trump.
ProtestsNewsweek

'You're Going to Die Tonight': Video Shows Capitol Riot Mob Attempting to Breach Security

Newly released footage from the front lines of the Capitol riot give viewers a glimpse into the physical and verbal onslaught officers faced on Jan. 6. Evidence from the Capitol riot continues to trickle out as court orders require the release of officers' body camera footage. In one video, officers are seen holding riot shields as the crowd attempts to penetrate the line by kicking the shields and throwing things at law enforcement, while making threatening comments toward the police officers.
POTUSNewsweek

Fate of 10 GOP Impeachers Since Capitol Riot Shows 'Going Against Trump Is the Death Knell'

The 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in instigating the mob that marauded through the Capitol on January 6 knew the riot would be a historic turning point for the country. What they didn't realize: The events of that day might also mark the beginning of the end of their own political careers, and that their actions would give Trump and politicians loyal to him a rallying cry to help them retain control of the Republican Party.

Comments / 21

Community Policy